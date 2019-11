Written by scoopsnews on November 2, 2019 – 2:30 pm -

My favorite thing about Creekside was seeing a Family of Artists come together in one mind and one accord to do their very best to encourage one another and lift up our Lord and Savior. It was all about Jesus!! Amen!!

Greg Sullivan

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Creekside Moment-Greg Sullivan

Tags: Greg Sullivan Posted in announcements