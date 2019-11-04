Creekside Memory- Jason Dyess WMER

Written by scoopsnews on November 3, 2019 – 4:38 pm -

Attending my first Creekside, I have to admit, I had some apprehension about it because of the unknowns of what all happens there. I have heard the slogan “we are family”, and it didn’t take long for me to see and feel that. I was welcomed with open arms to people I’d already met to people that I’ve never met. I witnessed groups praying with other groups. I saw artists cheering on others. It was great to see and hear great preaching and I was blown away at the level of talent that is out there singing. Thoroughly enjoyed the midnight prayer sessions and how the freedom of the Lord was there and how everyone was welcomed to letting people share freely about their needs. Looking forward to the future of Creekside and seeing it grow more and more.

