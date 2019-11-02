Creekside Memory- Jenny Stork

Written by scoopsnews on November 2, 2019 – 10:13 am -

My Favorite Moment- ❤️ By Jenny Stork

Last year on Wednesday night of Creekside, at midnight prayer Bo Sullivan of Day 3 and I started talking and over the last year God put it in our hearts to become one. We’ve made it a point to end each day with prayer together! So this year on Wednesday night at midnight prayer Bo proposed before all our friends! The Lord put it in my heart to paraphrase Ruth 1:16 Where you go I’ll go, where you stay I’ll stay, your people will be my people, your God my God. It was such a special moment that we were blessed to share with our Creekside family and it was all based on prayer! We will never forget what God has done for us at Creekside!

