Creekside Memory- Lottie Squires

Jean Grady asked me to help with the backstage announcing at this year’s Diamond Award ceremony. I hated not to be enjoying the show from the front row, but you can’t say no to Jean! As it turned out, I was in the perfect position to celebrate with my friends as they came offstage after accepting their awards! I think I hugged everybody!

Lottie Squires

