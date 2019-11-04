Creekside Memory- Vonda Armstrong

Creekside Memory- Vonda ArmstrongWritten by scoopsnews on November 4, 2019 – 10:23 am -
My Favorite Creekside Memory was when my friend Jan Buckner Goff took the stage and sang with Bill Dykes, Tank Tackett, and Josh and Ashley Franks.
Little Jan is a perfect example of Class and Grace. I know Dr. Goff was smiling.
Vonda Armstrong
Check out this special moment!
