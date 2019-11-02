Creekside Moments- Brenda Denney

Creekside Moments- Brenda DenneyWritten by scoopsnews on November 2, 2019 – 5:45 am -
This was my first year at Creekside Gospel Music Convention and my favorite moment was Midnight Prayer!
It’s a intimate setting where we all came together to share our struggles, our triumphs, and everyone is for everyone.
People praying for each other and encouraging them to keep on being On Business For The King.
It’s not about The “who’s who” or the “who’s not” or the “up and coming”
It’s truly a time for believers coming together to worship HIM!!
Brenda Denney
