Creekside presents new Singing on the Square with Joy Holden

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (August 19, 2019) — Creekside Gospel Music Convention has offered something new and different each year, but in this eighth year of gospel music presentation, there are many original features. One of the newest, most exciting additions is Singing on the Square.

Joy Holden is the first artist to open this new addition to Creekside. On Mon., Oct. 28, 2019, she will bring the music of Creekside out to the people of Pigeon Forge. Singing on the Square will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., outside of the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Holden will perform with her live band, bringing her original music to the forefront of the Convention Center outdoor stage.

“I’m honored to be a part of Creekside 2019,” says Holden. “I’ve always heard such great things about Creekside in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. It’s not just the music element that gets me excited – it’s the great spirit of joining in authentic ministry with my gospel family and friends, that connect us all like small pieces of thread in Grandma’s hand sewn quilt. God’s handiwork!”

Holden is a gospel singer/songwriter/music producer, from Boiling Springs, South Carolina. Singing Southern/Country/Progressive music, her latest single on the charts is entitled, “Under Water.”

A seasoned musical veteran in the fields of pop and rock, Holden's debut Christian album was released in 2017. Since that time she has been presenting her high energy, foot stomping music, blessing audiences across the country.

Holden adds, “I also recognize that we have an opportunity to witness to people on the Square who may not have intentions of going inside to the Music Convention. So that is super cool.”

“I am so excited that Joy Holden is going to be initiating the singing on the square concert series,” says Rob Patz, head of Creekside Gospel Music Convention. “This is going to be a great new addition to the Creekside experience, and I believe Joy Holden is exactly the kind of artist to debut our outdoor concert and dinner. I invite all of our Creekside and Pigeon Forge friends to join us.”

Along with the beautiful vocals of Holden, an outdoor barbeque dinner will be held at the venue.This meal is free to the first 100 people that arrive.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention will be held from Oct. 27 – 31, 2019, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The Creekside experience includes daily showcases, evening concerts, special speakers, and midnight prayer. Also, Christian Country at the Creek is being held simultaneously, from Oct. 30 – 31.

VIP tickets are still available for this event, along with a few rooms remaining in the preferred accommodation. four tickets and accommodations, call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

For more information on Creekside and other Coastal Events, please write to: events@sgnscoops.com or click HERE

For more information on Joy Holden click HERE

For more Gospel music features read the latest SGNScoops Magazine HERE. Download SGNScoops Magazine In PDF Here Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here Listen To Todays Gospel Music Here

