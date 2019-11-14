Creekside Wants Your Opinion

Written by Staff on November 14, 2019 – 3:23 pm -

Have you heard about Creekside? Have you attended Creekside? Do you have any opinions about this terrific, family friendly, Christian music event held yearly in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee?

Creekside Gospel Music Convention occurs every October and highlights Southern, Country, Americana, and Bluegrass Gospel music for five full, entertaining, enriching and uplifting days of concerts, seminars, and prayer.

We want to hear your opinion on artists, facilities, and more. Please click HERE for the survey.



Create your own user feedback survey



For more information on Creekside click HERE or email rob@sgnscoops.com.

For more Gospel music features, read the latest SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine In PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Todays Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related