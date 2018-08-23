Creekside welcomes back the Williamsons

Written by Staff on August 23, 2018 – 8:18 am -

Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2018 welcomes back the Williamson to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and the lovely Smoky Mountain Convention Center, October 28 – November 1.

Randall Hamm, music reviewer for SGNScoops Magazine, had this to say about the Williamsons latest project: “How do you follow your last project “Tell Somebody,” which gave the Williamsons their first No. 1 song, a top 10, and several top 30 songs? With another career project, “Give Them Jesus.” From start to finish, the Williamsons have created a masterpiece along with producers Les Butler and Donna King. This CD has no filler; all of the songs have a great message to convey to the listener. Their latest single is “Jesus, What a Wonderful Name” is moving quickly upward on the national charts. Following this single will be a tough call for the Williamsons… Donnie and the group (including Donnie’s wife, Lisa Williamson; Karl Rice and Darin Hebert) have once again crafted another solid CD.”

Here is a video of the Williamsons’ latest single, “Jesus, What a Wonderful Name:”

Gospel music artists appearing at Creekside Gospel Music Convention also include the Jordan Family Band, the Pine Ridge Boys, Mark209, Sunday Drive, the Hyssongs, Eagle’s Wings, the Chandlers, the Dunaways, and many more.

Special events include “Dr. Goff Honors Arthur Rice” on Monday, the 2018 Diamond Awards on Tuesday and many surprise appearances of more beloved artists on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

For more ĺinformation on Creekside 2018, including the Diamond Awards and free ticket reservations, visit www.sgnscoops.com or www.facebook.com/Creeksidegospelmusicconvention. For a $25 VIP pass, tickets and accommodations, contact Rob Patz by calling 360-933-0741.

