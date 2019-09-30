Creekside welcomes Eagle’s Wings and Friends

Bluegrass Gospel at Creekside with Eagle's Wings, Stevens Family Tradition, East Ridge Boys, Sowell Family.Creekside Gospel Music Convention welcomes Bluegrass Gospel with Eagle’s Wings and Friends on Wednesday,  Eagle’s Wings will be joined by the Stevens Family Tradition, the East Ridge Boys, and the Family Sowell.

Creekside’s first all Bluegrass Gospel event will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Showcase Hall.

Eagle's Wings. Picture courtesy of Vonda Armstrong. Road to Creekside

Eagle’s Wings. Picture courtesy of Vonda Armstrong

The annual convention has long welcomed Eagle’s Wings as a favorite participant. This beloved family group will be joined by Brad Stevens and the Stevens Family Tradition, a relatively new band on the Bluegrass scene. The East Ridge Boys, Richie Rose, Fondo Fields, and David Taylor, from Lick Creek, Kentucky, will also be bringing some picking and grinning. The concert wouldn’t be complete without the Family Sowell. This family is based in Knoxville, Tenn., and presents high energy, acoustic music.

Stevens Family Tradition

Creekside encourages all bluegrass fans to make plans to join them for the best week of Southern, Country, and Bluegrass Gospel music, presented in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

East Ridge Boys

Held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Oct. 27 – 31, 2019, Creekside presents music in a family atmosphere, morning through evenings, and ending with midnight prayer.

Family Sowell

For more information on Creekside and all Coastal Events, email events@sgnscoops.com or click HERE.

For Creekside VIP passes, accomodations, and more, call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

