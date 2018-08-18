Creekside welcomes first time appearance of Jordan Family Band

Written by Staff on August 18, 2018 – 8:31 am -

Creekside Gospel Music Convention will host the Jordan Family Band for the first time. The Jordan Family Band has been heating up the radio charts and the live videos on Facebook with their unique style of Southern Gospel.

The Jordan Family Band is a family group with a country gospel feel. The group consists of Josh and Randa Jordan and their sons Hutch (17), Alex (12), Grant (10), and a friend of the family who is like an adopted son to them, Keenan Atkinson (20).

The family got a unique start in 2009. Randa says that they aren’t a family group who raised their family to sing and travel, but for them it just happened.

“It just wasn’t something I saw for my family,” Randa confesses. “Josh and I grew up singing in church and even started a small group with my brother. We had dreams to build the group and go full time, but we ended up building families.”

However, we all know that what’s in God’s plan, will always find a way.

One of the popular videos by the group is attached below. Enjoy the song below and make plans to attend Creekside where the tickets are free.

Gospel music artists appearing at Creekside Gospel Music Convention also include the Williamsons, the Pine Ridge Boys, Mark209, Sunday Drive, the Hyssongs, Eagle’s Wings, the Chandlers, the Dunaways, and many more.

Special events include “Dr. Goff Honors Arthur Rice” on Monday, the 2018 Diamond Awards on Tuesday and many surprise appearances of more beloved artists on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

