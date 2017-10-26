Creekside welcomes Hey Y’all Media as Sponsor

Creekside welcomes Hey Y’all Media as SponsorWritten by Staff on October 26, 2017 – 9:27 am -
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (October 25, 2017) — Creekside Gospel Music Association is pleased to welcome Hey Y’all Media as sponsor of the VIP passes. Hey Y’all Media, owned by Vonda Easley, is a growing radio promotions company based out of Heflin, Alabama, with clients that include Southern, Country and Bluegrass Gospel music artists. This year at Creekside, attendees will find information about Hey Y’all Media on the back of every VIP badge.
“Hey Y’all Media has had a tremendous year of growth,” says Easley. “We thought it would be great to partner with an event that is experiencing the same.”
VIP passes provide Creekside attendees with preferred seating, special gift bags full of product and other perks during the event.
Tags: 2017 Creekside Gospel music Convention, brian free and assurance, David Ring, Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff, Eric Bennett, Hey Ya'll Media, the nelons
