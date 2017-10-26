Creekside welcomes Hey Y’all Media as Sponsor

“I’m humbled every day by the amount of people who have blessed us at Creekside with sowing into the event by purchasing VIP tickets,” says Rob Patz, owner of Creekside. “That blessing continues with the sponsorship by Hey Y’all Media.”

VIP passes provide Creekside attendees with preferred seating, special gift bags full of product and other perks during the event.

“Hey Y’all Media has had a tremendous year of growth,” says Easley. “We thought it would be great to partner with an event that is experiencing the same.”

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (October 25, 2017) — Creekside Gospel Music Association is pleased to welcome Hey Y’all Media as sponsor of the VIP passes. Hey Y’all Media, owned by Vonda Easley, is a growing radio promotions company based out of Heflin, Alabama, with clients that include Southern, Country and Bluegrass Gospel music artists. This year at Creekside, attendees will find information about Hey Y’all Media on the back of every VIP badge.

Hey Y’all Media is also holding a giveaway during Creekside to honor the life’s blood of the gospel music industry, the DeeJay. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the business office at the event to vote for their favorite Deejay. The winner will receive a prize package that will include lodging for Creekside 2018.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention runs Oct. 30 – Nov. 2, 2017 at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Daytime showcases, evening concerts and midnight prayer are all free events.

Special guests include David Ring, Eric Bennett, Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff, Brian Free and Assurance, the Nelons and much more, along with the 2017 Diamond Awards occur on Tuesday evening. Tickets are free but VIP tickets can be purchased for a nominal cost.