Creekside welcomes Media to Appreciation Night

Written by Staff on July 11, 2018 – 10:36 am -

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (July 12, 2018) – Vonda Easley, of Hey Y’all Media, invites all media present at the Creekside Gospel Music Convention to a special Media Appreciation Night. This private media-only event will be held after the evening concert on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

Vonda Easley would like to treat all media representatives to pizza in the showcase venue following the concert.

“We are so excited at the number of DJs and media personnel that are making plans to be with us at Creekside 2018,” says Easley. “We just wanted to show each one that their participation in the outreach of our music does not go unnoticed. You are appreciated!”

Media expecting to be present are asked to call Hey Y’all Media to register. Please call (256) 310–7892 or email vondaeasley@gmail.com to let Easley know you are planning on attending this event.

Creekside features musical showcases, evening concerts, the Jerry Goff Honors, Thea 2018 Diamond Awards and the Red Back Hymnal Choir. Midnight prayer is also planned for each evening.

For more information on Creekside 2018, visit www.sgnscoops.com or www.facebook.com/Creeksidegospelmusicconvention. VIP tickets can still be obtained by calling Rob Patz at 360.933.0741 or emailing rob@sgnscoops.com

Read the June 2018 SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related