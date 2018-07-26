Crossroads celebrates albums’ success

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 26, 2018 – 8:58 am -

Arden, NC. (July 24, 2018) – Crossroads Music’s Skyland Records and Sonlite Records labels are celebrating two brand new chart-topping releases, Reach by the Jordan Family Band and A Million Miles by Sunday Drive.

The Christian Music Trade Association (CMTA) compiles a weekly album sales chart for Billboard® Music and with the week ending July 19, 2018, Reach for the Jordan Family Band debuted in the #1 position on the Southern Gospel chart and at #17 on the chart for Billboard® Christian music.

“We are so humbled and grateful to get the news that our new album Reach is #1! God is so good to us and we give Him ALL the glory for this! Reaching the lost and the broken with the gospel through song is our desire,” says Randa Jordan. “Thank you to our record label and all the staff who work so hard behind the scenes constantly to further our ministry. To everyone who SUPPORTS our ministry, THANK YOU! God is faithful!”

Following closely behind the Jordan Family Band release is another brand new album from Sonlite Records titled A Million Miles from Sunday Drive. This album sits at #5 on the Southern Gospel chart and at #26 on the Billboard® Christian music chart.

“We are so excited about what God is doing with A Million Miles. It has been featured on the nationally syndicated radio show ‘The Gospel Greats.’ Our first single to radio, ‘Living In The Middle Of His Will,’ debuted at #4 on the Top 10 New Releases, debuted in the Top 40 chart at #37, and is playing multiple times a day on Sirius/XM radio,” says Jeff Treece. “A Million Miles is a very special project for us and we are so thankful for a Top 5 debut release on the sales chart. Thank you to all the listeners for the great response and thank you Lord for your blessings every step of the way.”

Scott Wagner, senior vice president of Crossroads says, “We’re beyond excited for these high chart debuts. In today’s market, they aren’t easy to come by. We’re proud of the artists for putting in the time and effort to create music that resonates so powerfully with their audiences.”

CMTA has also started putting together a chart for Singing News Magazine that is printed each month that helps fans and industry people keep up with new releases. The chart averages reports from four weeks, similar to the way Singing News prints a monthly radio chart.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related