Crossroads Label Group Proudly Congratulates Artists On Ballot for the 2017 GMA Dove Awards®

ARDEN, N.C. – (July 27, 2017) – The first ballot for the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards was released to industry professionals this week and Crossroads Label Group had several artists and writers represented among the eligible entries.

Greg Bentley stated, “Each year it’s exciting to see the nominations for the annual GMA Dove Awards. This year is no exception, and we are thrilled to have so many of our artists and songwriters make the first ballot. It’s an honor and privilege to get to work with each and everyone of these and we are more than proud to represent each one.”

The 48th Annual Dove Awards will be presented October 17th, 2017 at Allen Arena at Lipscomb University in Nashville Tennessee and the nominees represent the biggest and bright names in all of Gospel music each year.

Crossroads Label Group proudly congratulates our first round ballot contenders for the 2017 GMA Dove Awards®.

Southern Gospel Artist:

Kingsmen

Lauren Talley

Kingdom Heirs

New Artist:

Jordan Family Band

Southern Gospel Song:

11th Hour / He Welcomes The Beggar

11th Hour / Can You Burn

Kingdom Heirs / Never Made A Promise

Kingsmen / They Don’t Know

Lauren Talley / I Hear A Song

Mark Bishop / That’s When It’s Time To Pray

Forget The Sea / I Will Sing

McKameys / That’s Why There’s A Cross

Talleys / There Is Coming A Day

Wisecarvers / Don’t You Think You Ought To Worship Me

Regina Walden (writer) / Never Will I Ever Again

Karen Gillespie (writer) / Gotta Get To Jesus

Bluegrass Song:

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver / Burden Bearer

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver / Best Friends

Southern Gospel Album:

Kingdom Heirs / Something Good

Lauren Talley / The Gospel

Kingsmen / They Don’t Know

Mark Bishop / Seasons

McKameys / Something Worth Saving

Bluegrass Album:

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver / Burden Bearer

Lawson & Williams / Chapter 3

Christmas Album:

Jeff Collins / Keys To Christmas

Kingdom Heirs / Glory To God In The Highest

More information the GMA Dove Awards can be found at www.doveawards.com.

To learn more about Crossroads Label Group, visit the company online at www.crossroadslabelgroup.com.

