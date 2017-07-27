Crossroads Label Group Proudly Congratulates Artists On Ballot for the 2017 GMA Dove Awards®Written by Staff on July 27, 2017 – 1:42 pm -
ARDEN, N.C. – (July 27, 2017) – The first ballot for the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards was released to industry professionals this week and Crossroads Label Group had several artists and writers represented among the eligible entries.
Greg Bentley stated, “Each year it’s exciting to see the nominations for the annual GMA Dove Awards. This year is no exception, and we are thrilled to have so many of our artists and songwriters make the first ballot. It’s an honor and privilege to get to work with each and everyone of these and we are more than proud to represent each one.”
The 48th Annual Dove Awards will be presented October 17th, 2017 at Allen Arena at Lipscomb University in Nashville Tennessee and the nominees represent the biggest and bright names in all of Gospel music each year.
Crossroads Label Group proudly congratulates our first round ballot contenders for the 2017 GMA Dove Awards®.
Southern Gospel Artist:
Kingsmen
Lauren Talley
Kingdom Heirs
New Artist:
Jordan Family Band
Southern Gospel Song:
11th Hour / He Welcomes The Beggar
11th Hour / Can You Burn
Kingdom Heirs / Never Made A Promise
Kingsmen / They Don’t Know
Lauren Talley / I Hear A Song
Mark Bishop / That’s When It’s Time To Pray
Forget The Sea / I Will Sing
McKameys / That’s Why There’s A Cross
Talleys / There Is Coming A Day
Wisecarvers / Don’t You Think You Ought To Worship Me
Regina Walden (writer) / Never Will I Ever Again
Karen Gillespie (writer) / Gotta Get To Jesus
Bluegrass Song:
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver / Burden Bearer
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver / Best Friends
Southern Gospel Album:
Kingdom Heirs / Something Good
Lauren Talley / The Gospel
Kingsmen / They Don’t Know
Mark Bishop / Seasons
McKameys / Something Worth Saving
Bluegrass Album:
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver / Burden Bearer
Lawson & Williams / Chapter 3
Christmas Album:
Jeff Collins / Keys To Christmas
Kingdom Heirs / Glory To God In The Highest
