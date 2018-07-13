Crossroads releases Jordan Family Band, Sunday Drive albums

Written by Staff on July 13, 2018 – 2:52 pm -

Arden, North Carolina (July 13, 2018) – The Jordan Family Band’s album Reach and Sunday Drive’s album A Million Miles are now available from Crossroads.

The Jordan Family Band hopes to spread God’s word far and wide with Reach from Skyland Records. With reminders to always live as an example of Christ, it sends a powerful message of what can be accomplished with a little faith in even the darkest of times.

“When we began the groundwork for this new record, we carefully chose songs we felt were divinely given to us, whether it by our pen or through friends of our ministry. We had no selfish endeavors! We wanted to not only ‘Reach’ the world and those who feel like their situation is helpless, but also the tired and discouraged Christian who is on the brink of giving up!” says Josh Jordan of the Jordan Family Band. “It’s not just an album title, ‘Reach’ is our new vision — He reached for us in our most desperate state and delivered us, and He will do the same for you.”

With energetic vocals and vivid, narrative lyrics, the Jordan Family Band hopes to “Reach” listeners from all walks of life and

spread the gospel. Listen to Reach HERE.

Sunday Drive’s A Million Miles from Sonlite Records carries a resounding message that God is never too far away with songs about strong belief, grateful praise and reliance on faith. With a classic country style and upbeat lyrics, the gospel group reminds listeners that following Christ leads to a joyful life, despite the ups and downs we all face.

“We are so excited about our new recording A Million Miles. We reached out of our songwriting box and asked some of the greatest writers in Gospel music for some songs and did they come through,” says Jeff Treece. “The title cut ‘A Million Miles’ is written by our good friend, Mark Bishop. Our first single ‘Living In The Middle Of His Will’ is written by Dianne Wilkinson and Lee Black. It also includes original, easy listening, classic and comedy songs. Come take a trip you will never forget — ‘A Million Miles’ by Sunday Drive.”

Listen to A Million Miles HERE.

About the Jordan Family Band

The Jordan Family Band is a family group from Georgia with a country gospel feel, that seeks to encourage, uplift, praise and ultimately to see souls saved. The group consists of Josh and Randa Jordan and their sons, Hutch, Alex Grant and a family friend who is like an adopted son to them, Keenan Atkinson. In 2017, the family released their first recording, “Joshua 24:15” on the Skyland Records and watched it propel quickly into iTunes Christian genre’s Top 10 album chart. It debuted on the Billboard Christian chart at #12, then their first single climbed to #28 on the Singing News Gospel chart. The second release from the album, “My God Is Faithful” peaked at #34 on the Singing News Top 40 and also become the only Southern/Country Gospel song of 2017 to enter into iTunes Single Top 10 in the Christian genre as it peaked at #8. The family garnered more than 18 million social media views through Facebook, YouTube and Instagram throughout the year, with an acoustic video of “My God Is Faithful” gaining more than 1.5 million views in just a few days. The JFB was nominated in the first round of the 2017 Dove Awards for New Artist Of The Year and was recently awarded AGM’s, Breakthrough Artist Of The Year Award in 2018.

About Sunday Drive

Jeff Treece, Misty Treece, and Dusty Treece make up the award-winning trio that is Sunday Drive. Their God-given talent has garnered them numerous awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, and many others. Sunday Drive has performed at The Grand Ole Opry, Silver Dollar City, Dollywood and The National Quartet Convention and performed with artists like The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gaithers, Big Daddy Weave, David Crowder Band, The McKameys and many more. Sunday Drive has a unique ability to communicate through song and humor creating an experience and journey audiences won’t soon forget.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.

