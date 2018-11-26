Cyber Monday – Unbelievable Deals

Written by scoopsnews on November 26, 2018 – 3:13 am -

History of Cyber Monday

The National Retail Federation coined the term “Cyber Monday” in a 2005 after there was a spike in online sales the Monday after Thanksgiving, rather than the weekend.

The reason was many shoppes only had access to high-speed internet at work and began their holiday shopping back in the office on the Monday after the holiday weekend.

We at SGN SCOOPS are offering unbelievable Cyber Monday Deals. Check this out:

Other Deals:

*3 Press Releases (to be used between now and end of 2019) $249

Press Release written by SGN SCOOPS and pushed on all Social Media Outlets

*Email Blast $50

*SGN Scoops Concert / Event Blast

Includes Advertising of Event

Rob and/or Vonda to Emcee Event

Staff available for complete coverage and

a full story about event and groups in magazine.

Call for pricing.

Call Today: 255-310-7892

Find SGNScoops On Facebook HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related