Cyber Monday – Unbelievable DealsWritten by scoopsnews on November 26, 2018 – 3:13 am -
History of Cyber Monday
The National Retail Federation coined the term “Cyber Monday” in a 2005 after there was a spike in online sales the Monday after Thanksgiving, rather than the weekend.
The reason was many shoppes only had access to high-speed internet at work and began their holiday shopping back in the office on the Monday after the holiday weekend.
We at SGN SCOOPS are offering unbelievable Cyber Monday Deals. Check this out:
Other Deals:
*3 Press Releases (to be used between now and end of 2019) $249
Press Release written by SGN SCOOPS and pushed on all Social Media Outlets
*Email Blast $50
*SGN Scoops Concert / Event Blast
Includes Advertising of Event
Rob and/or Vonda to Emcee Event
Staff available for complete coverage and
a full story about event and groups in magazine.
Call for pricing.
Call Today: 255-310-7892
Find SGNScoops On Facebook HERE
Tags: Cyber Monday
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Cyber Monday – Unbelievable Deals
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.