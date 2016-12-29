Dallas Rogers On Gospel Music Today

Dallas Rogers is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of December 25. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Kramers, and Jean reviews new recordings by The Isbell Family and Jordan’s River. An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features a music video from The Troy Burns Family, exclusive concert video of Freedom Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive concert video of The Blackwood Singers, recorded in Branson, MO.