Dallas Rogers On Gospel Music TodayWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on December 29, 2016 – 9:37 am -
Dallas Rogers is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of December 25. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Kramers, and Jean reviews new recordings by The Isbell Family and Jordan’s River. An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features a music video from The Troy Burns Family, exclusive concert video of Freedom Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive concert video of The Blackwood Singers, recorded in Branson, MO.
The show is on KWHB TV47 in Oklahoma every Sunday at 4:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. On DecentTV.tv on ROKU, Amazon FireTV, and Google Chromecast. Check local TV schedule for Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, and West Plains, MO. The current edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today website, http://www.
gospelmusictoday.com/
Tags: Dallas Rogers, Southern Gospel News
Posted in artists | Comments Off on Dallas Rogers On Gospel Music Today
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.