Daniel Riley of Gold City gets good news

Written by Staff on August 15, 2019 – 1:53 pm -

As many of you know, Daniel Riley of Gold City had a severe injury from a fall off of a ladder on July 23, 2019. He suffered a broken wrist and complicated broken ankle.

Daniel has already undergone surgeries and wound care and therapy for these injuries.

Today, he posted some good news on Facebook:

UPDATE Thursday, August 15, 2019

My surgery on Wednesday, August 14, was successful. The surgeon was able to work around the ankle wound and make the necessary repair to the left ankle fracture, and he feels a good result was achieved. As soon as the doctor says it’s ok for me to travel, I plan to be back on the bus and stage with Gold City. I’m not sure how long that will be, but I am so very thankful for that light at the end of the tunnel from this accident. Thank you so much for praying for me and Gold City as they continue to tour and share the gospel. See you soon!

Please keep praying for Daniel Riley.

For more on Gold City quartet, click HERE.

Scott Brand of Gold City is featured in the August issue of SGNScoops magazine, in a story by Jimmy Reno.

For more Gospel music features read the latest SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine In PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Todays Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related