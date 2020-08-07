Danny Jones releases “Run” and “Heaven’s Gate”Written by Staff on August 7, 2020 – 9:15 am -
Globally acclaimed singer/songwriter, Danny Jones, released two singles this summer to 249 countries and nine stores. The songs are “Heaven’s Gate” and “Run.” Outlets include iTunes and Amazon.com.
“Run” was also included in “The Sparrows” movie and CD all-star soundtrack. “Heaven’s Gate” was the ending credits song for the “Vanished” film and included on the CD soundtrack, as well.
Danny was blessed to perform live at the Hollywood premiere of “The Sparrows” in 2015. The film starred Kevin Sorbo, Christopher Atkins, and Judy Norton.
A music video of “Run” is in the works with footage from the actual film.
EHA-NASHVILLE is honored to have this incredible artist on our roster.
Stay tuned for more news on Danny Jones!
For More Information Contact: 256-318-9566
Tags: Christian Music, Danny Jones, eha-nashville, gospel music, Heaven's Gate, Run
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on Danny Jones releases “Run” and “Heaven’s Gate”
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.