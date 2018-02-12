Daryle Singletary passes away at age 46

Written by Staff on February 12, 2018 – 8:56 am -

Country music artist Daryle Singletary passed away at his home early this morning.

WKRN in Nashville reports that Singletary, a native of Cairo, Georgia, played his first show of his 2018 tour on Friday. No further comments on his passing were given at this time.

Singletary was present at the funeral of Tracy Stuffle this past week and gave a few words from the platform.

Singletary, a friend to many in the southern gospel industry, was only 46.

SGNScoops sends its prayers and sympathy to the family and friends of Daryle Singletary.

