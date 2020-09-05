Daryll LeCroy, former Hinsons member, passes away at 62

Written by Staff on September 5, 2020 – 8:49 am -

Cochran Family of Funeral Homes posted the following obituary:

Glenn Daryll LeCroy

August 9, 1958 – September 3, 2020

Cochran Funeral Home & Crematory of Blairsville announces the death of Mr. Glenn Daryll LeCroy, age 62 of Blairsville who passed away on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020.

Mr. LeCroy was born on August 9th, 1958 in Marietta, GA to his parents, Glenn Nelson and Mildred (Hudson) LeCroy. Daryll was a lifelong resident of Union county, he attended the House of Prayer Church. He was a very talented musician and enjoyed playing golf. Over the years he has played with groups such as the Gold City Quartet, The Hinsons, and Wendy Bagwell among others. In addition, he also did recording sessions in Nashville and played for Free Chapel in Gainesville and for North Point Community Church. He is preceded in death by his father, Glenn Nelson LeCroy.

This is Daryll playing steel guitar with Gold City in 1993:

Per his request, there will be no services held.

Survivors include his mother, Mildred LeCroy; sister, Sydnie LeCroy; niece, Olivia Almedia; a host of friends and extended family also survive.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Cochran Funeral Home & Crematory of Blairsville.

Events

