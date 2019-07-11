Date Set For Southern Gospel Weekend 2020

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 11, 2019 – 1:09 pm -

The date for Southern Gospel Weekend 2020 in Oxford AL has been set.

Save the date for March 20th and 21st.

“We are very excited about this event every year. There will be some changes that will

be announced later as well as the artist lineup for 2020.”, states board member Vonda Easley Armstrong.

Rob Patz, Donnie Williamson and myself are working hard to bring you an awesome lineup for two nights of great Southern Gospel, adds Armstrong. “

For now, write the date down in your calendar and stay tuned for more exciting updates about Southern Gospel Weekend in Oxford AL. You are not gonna want to miss SGW 2020.

