David Ring To Speak At Creekside Gospel Music Convention

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 17, 2017 – 10:23 am -

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee – David Ring, the enthusiastic encourager with the opening line: “I have Cerebral Palsy — what’s your problem?” brings his presentation of resilience and hope to Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2017 in October. Ring will be speaking during the evening concerts on Monday, October 30 and Wednesday, November 1 at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

“David Ring has used his unique story of endurance to challenge audiences across the nation,” says Rob Patz, CEO of Coastal Media, sponsor of Creekside. “You can’t escape David’s joy or his eagerness to communicate this life-changing message. We are absolutely thrilled that he is coming to Creekside and we encourage all those who need victory in their lives to make plans today to join us.”

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is offering free tickets for the four-day event from October 30 – November 2 . Tickets must be reserved at the website midnight prayer and other special events. For more information, contact Rob Patz at is offering free tickets for the four-day event from. Tickets must be reserved at the website creeksidegospelmusicconvention .com . The Convention also features daytime and evening concerts, the 2017 Diamond Awards,prayer and other special events. For more information, contact Rob Patz at 360-933-0741

