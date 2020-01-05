Day Three Announces Departure

Written by scoopsnews on January 5, 2020 – 1:28 pm -

For Immediate Release:

Mobile, AL – It is with heartfelt emotion that Day Three announces the departure of baritone vocalist, Bo Sullivan. Bo was a founding member of Day Three, formed in December, 2016. He will be missed.

Bo notified the group on Thursday, January 2, his desire to come off the road. With elderly parents, Bo feels his time is needed closer to home and we certainly understand and respect that. Bo was reluctant in his decision, but felt that God was very clear in His direction for the upcoming season of his life. “Bo is one of those guys that just kind of fits everywhere he lands. He’s traveled with me the last 6 years both in my quartet, Azalea City and with Day Three. He’s so much fun to travel with. I hate to see him leave,” states Washam. Bo brought more than 35 years experience to Day Three and his absence will leave a void.

Day Three will begin accepting applications immediately for this position. Anyone interested in being considered for the baritone position should submit an email consisting of a recent photo, short biography, MP3 or Video clip to day3trio@gmail.com. YouTube links as accepted as well.

Applicants must be a born-again Christian and be able to hear and sing parts. They must live within a reasonable commute to Mobile, AL. Day Three currently travels 75-150 dates per year which often includes leaving early Friday afternoons, and getting back to Mobile in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Please lift Bo, his family, Day Three, our staff and our families in constant prayer that God will send the right person along for our ministry.

