What A Day That Will Be- Are You Ready?

Written by scoopsnews on February 1, 2018 – 3:32 am -

Over the last few days the gospel music industry has witnessed several of our friends move from this world to their eternal home.

If they were here today, I believe they would say…..That day is coming! Are you Ready?

C.H. Spurgeon, once said, “It is a very blessed thing to be on the watch for Christ, it is a blessing to us now. How it detaches you from the world! You can be poor without murmuring. You can be rich without worldliness. You can be sick without sorrowing. You can be healthy without presumption. If you are always waiting for Christ’s coming, untold blessings are wrapped up in that glorious hope.”

I like the way these guys (The Gospel Plowboys) sing it….

