Daywind Music Group Celebrates a Dozen GMA Dove Award Nominations

Written by Staff on August 15, 2020 – 8:21 am -

Artists and songwriters who call Daywind Music Group (DMG) home were honored with twelve (12) nominations for the 51st Annual GMA Dove Awards. Daywind Records’ very own Joseph Habedank was among some of the industry’s top artists and musicians to announce the nominees during the live announcement on Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

GRAMMY® nominated and multiple Dove award-winning group Karen Peck and New River received three (3) nominations, including Southern Gospel Artist of the Year, Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “The God I Serve” (written by Jimmy Yeary, Sonya Isaacs, Rebecca Bowman, and Daywind Music Publishing’s exclusive songwriter Karen Peck Gooch), and Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for “Ain’t No Grave” (written by Claude Ely, Molly Skaggs, Jonathan David Helser, and Melissa Helser).

Singer-songwriter Joseph Habedank garnered two nominations, one from his latest GRAMMY® nominated album Deeper Oceans for “Sometimes It’s The Radio” (written by Jimmy Yeary, Tony Wood, and Daywind Music Publishing’s exclusive songwriter Joseph Habedank) in the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year category, as well as earning a nomination for Southern Gospel Artist of the Year.

Legacy Five nabbed two nominations, as well, a nomination for its #1 hit song “What Kind of Man” (written by Daywind writer Sue C. Smith, Kenna Turner West, and Daywind Music Publishing’s exclusive songwriter Jason Cox) in the Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year category, and another for Pure Love for Southern Gospel Album of the Year.

The Sound received its first-ever Dove Award nomination for its #1 song “Can I Get A Witness” (written by Brent Baxter, Kenna Turner West, and Daywind exclusive writer, Jason Cox) in the Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year category. The Crabb Family’s first release in eight years, 20/20, earned a nomination for Southern Gospel Album of the Year, while Jason Crabb garnered a nomination for Southern Gospel Artist of the Year.

Daywind Music Publishing also earned nominations in the Musical of the Year category for Messiah Overcame, created by Mike Harland and John Darin Rowsey and arranged and orchestrated by Cliff Duren, Jim Hammerly, Christopher Phillips, and Phil Nitz; as well as for The Song of Bethlehem created by Lee Black and arranged and orchestrated by Cliff Duren, Phillip Keveren, and Phil Nitz.

Daywind would also like to recognize Producer of the Year nominees, Ben Isaacs (High Road, Wilburn & Wilburn) and Wayne Haun (Joseph Habedank, Legacy Five, Karen Peck & New River, Tribute Quartet, the LeFevre Quartet), for their achievements.

“Our artists and songwriters continue to create wonderful music that inspires the world to follow Christ,” said Ed Leonard, president of Daywind Music Group. “We are so proud of their success and honored to play a part in their ministries.”

Voting for the final winners will run from August 20th through August 27th. The celebration will air exclusively on TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network) on Friday, October 30th. For further information, please visit www.doveawards.com.

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Adam Crabb, Amber Nelon Thompson, Blackwood Brothers, Crabb Family, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, Hoppers, Jim & Melissa Brady, Appalachian Road Show, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Legacy Five, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Michael English, Donna Ulisse, Carolina Blue, Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, Tribute Quartet, Wilburn & Wilburn, Alan Bibey and Grasstowne, LeFevre Quartet, Tim Menzies, High Road, and The Sound. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical and digital outlets.

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of songwriters including Lee Black, Jason Cox, Gerald Crabb, Janice Crow, Marty Funderburk, Mike Harland, Devin McGlamery, Tim Lovelace, John Darin Rowsey, Belinda Smith, Sue Smith, Dianne Wilkinson, Nathan Woodard, and Hunter Leath.

