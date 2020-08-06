Daywind Music Publishing Celebrates 2020 BMI Recognition

Written by Staff on August 6, 2020 – 6:28 am -

Songwriters Lee Black, Jason Cox, and John Darin Rowsey Honored

NASHVILLE, TN (AUGUST 3, 2020) — Daywind Music Publishing is celebrating its songwriters, Lee Black, Jason Cox, and John Darin Rowsey, who were recognized for writing on some of the most performed songs in Christian music last year. BMI, one of the largest performing rights organizations which collect royalties from radio, television, and other performances, honored the three writers at the 2020 BMI Christian Awards celebration, announced online this year on BMI.com.

To honor the achievements of these Christian songwriters and more, BMI created a webpage where fans could watch special video messages and performances, listen to award-winning music, and learn more about their favorite songwriters.

Daywind Music Publishing’s catalog, Christian Taylor Music, and its exclusive songwriters Lee Black, Jason Cox, and John Darin Rowsey, were among those honored by BMI for some of Christian music’s top played songs on radio. Lee Black co-wrote “Sun’s Gonna Come Up.” Performed by the LeFevre Quartet, the song hit #1 on the Singing News Southern Gospel l radio chart in November, 2018. Jason Cox co-wrote “Even Me,” performed by Triumphant Quartet, which reached the top of the Singing News chart in July, 2019. And Rowsey penned “Woke Up This Morning” performed by The Guardians.

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of writers including Lee Black, Riley Harrison Clark, Jason Cox, Gerald Crabb, Janice Crow, Marty Funderburk, Mike Harland, Joseph Habedank, Devin McGlamery, Tim Lovelace, Karen Peck, John Darin Rowsey, Belinda Smith, Sue Smith, Aaron Wilburn, Diane Wilkinson, Nathan Woodard and Hunter Leath. Daywind Music Publishing is a subsidiary of Daywind Music Group, one of the premier labels in Christian music.

