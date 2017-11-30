Daywind Records Celebrates Two GRAMMY® Nominations

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 30, 2017 – 1:22 pm -

Hendersonville, TN – In an announcement made by the Recording Academy earlier this week, Daywind Records is honored to have two nominations in the Best Gospel Roots Album category for the 60th annual GRAMMY® Awards. Recording artists Joseph Habedank and Karen Peck & New River both received nominations for their 2017 Daywind releases, entitled Resurrection and Hope For All Nations, respectively.

The first-time GRAMMY nod caps off a breakout year for

singer/songwriter Joseph Habedank. Resurrection, produced by Wayne Haun, was awarded 2017 Southern Gospel Album of the Year at the GMA Dove Awards earlier this year, and Singing News Magazine recognized the artist as the 2017 Soloist of the Year. The project features the chart-topping single, ‘Here He Comes,’ and was co-written by Habedank along with acclaimed writers such as Michael Farren, Tony Wood, Chris Cron, Gerald Crabb, Jimmy Yeary, and Lee Black, among others.

This year’s nomination marks Karen Peck & New River’s fifth career nod from the Recording Academy. Also produced by Wayne Haun, Hope For All Nations follows the award-winning group’s 2016 effort, Pray Now (Best Roots Gospel Album), as well as Best Southern, Country, Gospel Album nominees Karen Peck & New River: Live At Oak Tree, Ephesians One, and Journey of Joy. In support of the album, the family group also released a music video for the title track, ‘Hope For All Nations,’ filmed in Roatan, Honduras earlier this year.

“We are blessed to work with incredibly talented artists to try to create works which honor God and encourage people,” shares Daywind President Ed Leonard. “Being recognized with a GRAMMY nomination means that the works are considered by music people to be among the best released works in their genre in a certain timeframe. While the true measure of excellence of the songs will be revealed in listener’s lives over time, we are humbled to be a part of these recognized albums.”

The 60th annual GRAMMY® Awards will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, January 28th, 2018. The award show will be aired at 7:30 EST on CBS.

Resurrection and Hope For All Nations are available to the Christian marketplace exclusively through New Day Christian. Mainstream and digital distribution are provided by Sony RED.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary as an independent Christian and Gospel label, Daywind Records is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Southern Gospel mainstays Jason Crabb, Legacy Five, Greater Vision, Mark Lowry, Adam Crabb, Jim Brady Trio, Joseph Habedank, Hoppers, Karen Peck & New River, Michael English, Browders, Bowling Family, Tribute, Nelons, Brian Free & Assurance, Blackwood Brothers Quartet and Jonathan Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors, the Orchard, and all major digital and streaming outlets.

For more information, visit www.daywindrecords.com or contact

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related