Daywind Studios Reopens Fully Renovated Studio Complex in Hendersonville, TN

Written by Staff on August 1, 2020 – 6:50 am -

NASHVILLE, TN (JULY 21, 2020) — Daywind Studios has completed renovation on its state-of-the-art recording studios in Hendersonville, TN. The renovations completed upgraded one of its studios, adding two additional vocal rooms, an expanded lounge area, new state-of-the-art, professional-grade equipment, video streaming capabilities, and more.

Through the years, Daywind Studios has recorded top artists, musicians, and songwriters from around the world. The complex now features two studios, one for tracking bands, orchestra, and choirs, and one primarily focused on vocals and overdubs. The studios are located in a creative commons just north of Nashville, TN, surrounded by Daywind Music Publishing, one of the largest music publishers in Christian and bluegrass music, New Day Christian Distributors, the top Christian music one-stop distributor, Daywind Records, one of the leading record companies in Christian music, and Billy Blue Records, the successful new bluegrass label. Across the road from Studio B are offices for The Tree Radio and the Southern Gospel Music Association’s Hall of Fame Museum Archives. In a given day, writing sessions, artist visits, strategic planning for recordings, and more happen just outside the studios, reminiscent of the Motown studios in Detroit and the Brill Building in New York.

Daywind Studios is home to Daywind Soundtracks and Soulful Sounds, the leading performance track brands in Christian and Gospel music, produced by Gary Prim and Tyrone Dickerson, respectively. Gary and Tyrone use the top musicians and vocalists in Nashville for their recordings, part of what sets these tracks apart from all others. The studio was the long-time home for all tapings of the Gaither Homecoming Radio program, as well as the popular television music series “Live at Daywind.” As the creative home of Daywind Music Group, the studios have hosted many popular Christian and bluegrass artists including Karen Peck and New River, Joseph Habedank, Jason Crabb, Greater Vision, Brian Free and Assurance, Tribute Quartet, Michael English, Mark Lowry, Legacy Five, Appalachian Road Show, and many more.

Driving the success of the studios are the tremendous staff engineers Justin Kropf, Anthony Johnson, Cody McAlister, and Chris Latham who have been a part of many award-winning recordings. Staff producer, Marty Funderburk, is as good as they come in getting the most from artists in the studio. In addition, the top musicians in Nashville frequent the studio, from session musicians to orchestra players and top background vocalists, ensuring a top-quality project.

Daywind Studios are available to musicians and artists for custom recording packages that include a professional producer, engineer, musicians, photographer, graphic design, and mixing & mastering. Artists interested in exploring custom recording and/or video packages can visit daywindrecordingstudio.com. Daywind and Soulful Sounds tracks are also available for lease. The newly-renovated, state-of-the-art complex and our friendly professional staff are ready to make your recording experience in Nashville one of the best memories of your life.

