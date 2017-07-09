Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call is thrilled to announce the additional of a pianist to their ministry! Tim Armour is no stranger to gospel music. He began studying piano at the age of nine. He was saved in revival at age 10, and began serving as church organist at 11. Tim has served as pianist, organist and vocalist at several churches, including 10 years as pianist at Free Chapel Worship Center in Gainesville, Georgia under Pastor Jentezen Franklin, and later as Music and Worship Pastor at Riverbend Baptist Church, also in Gainesville, for 10 years. He also began touring as vocalist and pianist at age 17, with several Southern Gospel groups, such as The Chapeleers, The Mulls, The Seekers, and most recently with CS&K, winners of the 2010 NQC talent search. He is also a member of Voices of Worship, appearing as a regular in Nancy Harmon’s Jesus Connection television programs. “I have been lifelong friends with The Perry family, and this transition has been years in the making”, Armour states. “I’m looking forward to continue to share The Gospel with my great friends, Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call! We all share a kindred spirit, a passion for Christ, and a heart to see the lost saved, and to be an encouragement to others”.