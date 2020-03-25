Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call announce departure of Zach Smith

We are seeking applicants to fill our lead singer position. We will be accepting MP3 demos and resumes along with current pictures. Preferred applicant is a 20 – 40 year old male. Must be able to consistently hit an A below high C. This is a paid position, Friday to Sunday weekly.

Submissions can be sent to southerngospeltrio@gmail.com

Please, no text messages, or fb instant messages from those who are applying. Submissions are only accepted by sending your application to: southerngospeltrio@gmail.com

