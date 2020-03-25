Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call announce departure of Zach Smith

Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call are sad to announce the departure of lead singer,  Zach Smith. We have been privileged to share the stage with Zach for almost seven years. We wish the best for Zach in all of his future endeavors. He leaves to fulfill a worship leading position at his home church, Rock Quary Church in his hometown of Toccoa, Georgia.
Zach will continue his tenure with the group until we fill his position. Make sure to check our tour schedule so you can come hear Zach before he leaves.

We are seeking applicants to fill our lead singer position. We will be accepting MP3 demos and resumes along with current pictures. Preferred applicant is a 20 – 40 year old male. Must be able to consistently hit an A below high C. This is a paid position, Friday to Sunday weekly.
Submissions can be sent to southerngospeltrio@gmail.com.

Please, no text messages, or fb instant messages from those who are applying. Submissions are only accepted by sending your application to: southerngospeltrio@gmail.com

