Diamond Award nominees featured in Columbus newspaper

The top five nominees in the 2019 Diamond Awards were announced live on Facebook on June 25, 2019. Although Christian music artists and events are often ignored by mainstream media, the nomination of a couple of local artists was noticed by a Columbus Mississippi newspaper.

Diamond Award nominees Jessica Horton and the McKay Project were featured in a recent edition of the Columbus Dispatch, described in a halfpage article as part of M.A.C. Records of Columbus.

Jessica Horton recently signed with M.A.C. Records and has been nominated for Sunrise Artist of the Year.

Dennis and Leslie McKay, known as the McKay Project, have been nominated for Duet of the Year, and for the Christian Country Song of the Year for “Taking Me Home.”

The Diamond Awards are presented by SGNScoops Magazine and Coastal Media. Rob Patz, CEO of Coastal Media, is thrilled that a local paper would feature Diamond Award nominated artists.

“Creekside artists being recognized by city newspapers is terrific,” says Patz. “The more the average citizen is aware of Christian music and those who perform it, the more likely they will be to attend a concert and hear the gospel. That’s what we are about: sharing our music and our lives with those around us at a grassroots level, building our audience and the Church. Together, we can be a vessel for revival across our country.”

The 2019 Diamond Awards will be held as part of Creekside Gospel Music Convention on Oct. 29, 2019 at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. For information, lodgings, VIP tickets, and more, call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

