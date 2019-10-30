Diamond Awards 2019 celebrate Williamsons, Triumphant, Jan Goff, more

Written by Staff on October 30, 2019 – 3:05 pm -

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (October 30, 2019) — The 2019 Diamond Awards presentation was held last night, Tues. Oct. 29, 2019, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Held as part of the Creekside Gospel Music Convention, the awards ceremony honored industry veterans Eddie Crook, Jan Goff, Kenna Turner West, and Gerald Crabb, as well as newcomers Jessica Horton, Chronicle, Day 3, and Justified. “King Jesus” singers, Eagle’s Wings, swept the Bluegrass awards, winning all four categories.

The evening began with Justified singing outdoors at the Creekside Singing on the Square. From there, the festivities moved indoors to the Creekside mainstage. The Williamsons, The Dodrill Family, Mark209, Cami Shrock, The Pine Ridge Boys, and Josh and Ashley Franks, were a few of the artists on the evening schedule. Pastor Josh Franks gave an encouraging and inspiring message.

The 2019 Diamond Awards were produced and directed by Jean Grady of Gospel Music Today and Rob Patz of SGNScoops Magazine and Coastal Media.

Here are the winners of the 2019 Diamond Awards:

J.D. SUMNER LIVING LEGEND AWARD – Eddie Crook

MIXED GROUP OF THE YEAR – The Williamsons

QUARTET OF THE YEAR – Triumphant Quartet

TRIO OF THE YEAR – The Hyssongs

DUET OF THE YEAR – Josh and Ashley Franks

FEMALE VOCALIST Of THE YEAR – Sheri Easter

MALE VOCALIST Of THE YEAR – Jason Crabb

SUNRISE AWARD – Jessica Horton

SUNRISE DUET OF THE YEAR – Chronicle

SUNRISE TRIO OF THE YEAR – Day 3

SUNRISE QUARTET OF THE YEAR – Justified Qt

SONG OF THE YEAR – “Sun’s Gonna Come Up” – The LeFevre Quartet

SUNRISE SONG OF THE YEAR – “Living For The Call” – The Ferguson Family

CHRISTIAN COUNTRY GROUP OF THE YEAR – Mark209

CHRISTIAN COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR – “Hide Me Behind The Cross” – Tonja Rose

ANTHONY BURGER INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR – Jeff Stice

DOTTIE RAMBO SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR – Gerald Crabb

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR – “King Jesus” – Eagle’s Wings

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Matthew Wilson

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Debra Wilson

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR – Eagle’s Wings

Gospel Music Today VIDEO/DVD OF THE YEAR – “When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved” – Tonja Rose

PAUL HEIL AWARD (Broadcasting) – Dave Taylor – KWFC

PUBLISHER’S AWARD – Kenna West

MOUNTAINTOP INDUSTRY PROFESSIONAL AWARD – Sheila Blackwell

JERRY GOFF AWARD – Jan Goff

For more information on Creekside Gospel Music Convention please click HERE.

For live video presentations of the Diamond Awards 2019 and more from Creekside, visit the SGNScoops Facebook page HERE.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is an annual event held in Pigeon Forge, featuring over 50 artists, daytime showcases, evening concerts, the Dr. Jerry Goff Honors, Diamond Awards and Midnight Prayer. For more information, call Rob Patz at 360 – 933 – 0741.

For more Gospel music features, read the latest SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine In PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Todays Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related