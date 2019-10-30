Diamond Awards 2019 celebrate Williamsons, Triumphant, Jan Goff, more

Diamond Awards 2019 celebrate Williamsons, Triumphant, Jan Goff, moreWritten by Staff on October 30, 2019 – 3:05 pm -
Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (October 30, 2019) — The 2019 Diamond Awards presentation was held last night, Tues. Oct. 29, 2019, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Held as part of the Creekside Gospel Music Convention, the awards ceremony honored industry veterans Eddie Crook, Jan Goff, Kenna Turner West, and Gerald Crabb, as well as newcomers Jessica Horton, Chronicle, Day 3, and Justified. “King Jesus” singers, Eagle’s Wings, swept the Bluegrass awards, winning all four categories.
The evening began with Justified singing outdoors at the Creekside Singing on the Square. From there, the festivities moved indoors to the Creekside mainstage. The Williamsons, The Dodrill Family, Mark209, Cami Shrock, The Pine Ridge Boys, and Josh and Ashley Franks, were a few of the artists on the evening schedule. Pastor Josh Franks gave an encouraging and inspiring message.
The 2019 Diamond Awards were produced and directed by Jean Grady of Gospel Music Today and Rob Patz of SGNScoops Magazine and Coastal Media.
Here are the winners of the 2019 Diamond Awards:
J.D. SUMNER LIVING LEGEND AWARD – Eddie Crook
MIXED GROUP OF THE YEAR – The Williamsons
QUARTET OF THE YEAR – Triumphant Quartet
TRIO OF THE YEAR – The Hyssongs
DUET OF THE YEAR – Josh and Ashley Franks
FEMALE VOCALIST Of THE YEAR – Sheri Easter
MALE VOCALIST Of THE YEAR – Jason Crabb
SUNRISE AWARD – Jessica Horton
SUNRISE DUET OF THE YEAR – Chronicle
SUNRISE TRIO OF THE YEAR – Day 3
SUNRISE QUARTET OF THE YEAR – Justified Qt
SONG OF THE YEAR – “Sun’s Gonna Come Up” – The LeFevre Quartet
SUNRISE SONG OF THE YEAR – “Living For The Call” – The Ferguson Family
CHRISTIAN COUNTRY GROUP OF THE YEAR – Mark209
CHRISTIAN COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR – “Hide Me Behind The Cross” – Tonja Rose
ANTHONY BURGER INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR – Jeff Stice
DOTTIE RAMBO SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR – Gerald Crabb
BLUEGRASS GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR – “King Jesus” – Eagle’s Wings
BLUEGRASS GOSPEL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Matthew Wilson
BLUEGRASS GOSPEL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Debra Wilson
BLUEGRASS GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR – Eagle’s Wings
Gospel Music Today VIDEO/DVD OF THE YEAR – “When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved” – Tonja Rose
PAUL HEIL AWARD (Broadcasting) – Dave Taylor – KWFC
PUBLISHER’S AWARD – Kenna West
MOUNTAINTOP INDUSTRY PROFESSIONAL AWARD – Sheila Blackwell
JERRY GOFF AWARD – Jan Goff
Creekside Gospel Music Convention is an annual event held in Pigeon Forge, featuring over 50 artists, daytime showcases, evening concerts, the Dr. Jerry Goff Honors, Diamond Awards and Midnight Prayer.
