Diamond Awards 2019 to be aired December 27, 2019

Atlanta, GA. (December 24, 2019) – WATC Television out of Atlanta, Georgia, will be airing the SGNScoops 2019 Diamond Awards celebration on Friday, December 27. The ceremony was held at Creekside Gospel Music Convention on Tues. Oct. 29, 2019, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. This year’s awards honored industry veterans Eddie Crook, Jan Goff, Kenna Turner West, and Gerald Crabb, as well as newcomers Jessica Horton, Chronicle, Day 3, and Justified. “King Jesus” singers, Eagle’s Wings, swept the Bluegrass awards, winning all four categories.

Patricia Mathis and her crew of WATC TV, Atlanta’s TV 57, recorded the 2019 Diamond Awards. Those outside of the Atlanta, Georgia viewing area can view it online at www.watc.tv.

Rob Patz, CEO of Coastal Media Group and Publisher of SGNScoops commented, “The Diamond Awards are always a special time of honoring the Gospel artists that fill our world with the music we love. We are glad to be able to share the 2019 ceremony with fans across the nation and the world by television and internet. We are grateful to Patricia Mathis and WATC-TV for their professionalism, experience and dedication in airing quality Gospel music programs. We had a great time at the Awards and we hope everyone will tune in and watch!”

The Williamsons, The Dodrill Family, Mark209, Cami Shrock, The Pine Ridge Boys, and Josh and Ashley Franks, were a few of the artists on the Diamond Awards schedule. The program will re-air again in 2020 on the WATC network.

About WATC TV: WATC TV provides Atlanta with a mix of family, Christian and educational programming. It is known to viewers as the home of Atlanta Live and is seen over the air throughout the metro Atlanta market and also in over one million cable and satellite homes. WATC is the home of many original series and has been honored with numerous Angel and Telly Awards, as well as receiving its first EMMY in 2010. The station’s programming can be seen around the world via video streaming located on the WATC website at http://www.watc.tv/

About Creekside Gospel Music Convention: Creekside Gospel Music Convention held its inaugural event at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee in 2012. The CGMC is presented by SGNScoops and Coastal Media Group at Pigeon Forge and is the home of The Diamond Awards, Jerry Goff Award, Christian Country at the Creek, and other special events. Next year’s dates are October 25 – 29, 2020. For more information on Creekside Gospel Music Convention visit http://www. creeksidegospelmusicconvention .coms

About SGNScoops: SGNScoops Digital is a fully-downloadable monthly magazine that exists to promote the gospel by unveiling what is intriguing and real about Southern Gospel and Christian Country music. SGNScoops offers music news and views as well as concert and book reviews, inspirational articles and features reaching beyond our gospel music world. SGNScoops is the home of the Diamond Awards, a fan-based annual awards program recognizing the best in Southern, Bluegrass, and Country Gospel music. For more information: http://www.sgnscoops.com/

