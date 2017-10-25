Diamond Awards Bring Excitement To Butler Music Group

Nashville, TN (October 18, 2017) As artists from across the nation descend on Pigeon Forge, TN for the 2017 Diamond Awards,Butler Music Group and its family of artists have much for which to be excited. Seven BMG artists have accumulated 13 nominations including nominations for Favorite Mixed Group, Favorite Male Vocalist, Video of the Year and two for Album of the Year.

The Williamsons continue to secure their spot as one of Southern Gospels top groups. They have been nominated for Favorite Mixed Groupand Lisa Chesser Williamson has been nominated for the Songwriter of the Year award. BMG prides itself on introducing Gospel Music to some of the best up and coming artists and these nominations prove it. Sacred Harmony has been gaining a reputation for their unique harmonies and crossover sound. They have claimed two nominations, Sunrise Trio and Video of the Year.

Family groups are a favorite in Gospel Music and the Coffmans are quickly catching attention at major events such as Singing In The Sun and Gatlinburg Gathering for their powerhouse vocals. This year they claimed their first Singing News Top 40. The 2017 awards brought them a Top 5 nomination in the Sunrise Artist category.

Jason Davidson’s incredible vocals have left legends such as Duane Allen, Lynda Randall and LaVerne Tripp amazed by his voice and stage presence. Jason also claimed his first Singing News Top 40 in 2017. He has been nominated for the Sunrise Artist award as well.

Even though some of its members such as Mike Holcomb and Les Butler are household names, the Old Time Preachers Quartet is a relatively new name to Gospel Music. In a short time, they have left the industry a buzz with two Singing News Top 20 songs as well as appearances at Dollywood, Blue Gate Theater, NQC Main Stage and on Guy Penrod’s Gospel Music Showcase TV show. They have been honored for their success with a nomination for Sunrise Quartet and Album of the Year.

Another name that is familiar to fans of Gospel Music but is now on a new path is Matt Felts. Having branched out as a soloist this year, Matt has claimed his first Singing News Top 80 and has released a breakout album that features guests such as Larry Gatlin, Joseph Habedank and Goodman Revival. Matt has been nominated for two awards, Favorite Male Vocalist and Sunrise Artist.

In the Bluegrass Gospel side, one name dominated the award nominations. Heaven’s Mountain Band is on a hot streak that includes five consecutive Singing News #1 songs, major concert appearances and a TV appearance on Gospel Music Showcase. Fans have nominated them for three awards; Favorite Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

The Diamond Awards promise to be a memorable night with performances by Brian Free & Assurance and other top artists. Fans are encouraged to come out to the awards show. The show will be aired at a date to be announced on TV 57 in Atlanta. For more information, go to www.sgnscoops.com.