Diamond Awards Count Down to Top Five

Written by Staff on June 12, 2019 – 4:57 pm -

The 2019 Diamond Award Top 10 voting is nearing completion. Vote HERE The journey for this year began in February with the call for nominees for each Southern, Country, and Bluegrass gospel category. Those nominees were compiled to create the top 10 and voters have been streaming toward the site to make their preferences known. Thank you to everyone who has recorded there favorites for each award.

Voting for the Diamond Awards top 10 will be coming to a completion in only three days. To those who have not voted yet, we are urged you to head right over to the Diamond Awards site so you can be a part of the voting process. These awards represent who you believe to be the best at what they do. Be sure your vote is cast today.

The 2019 Diamond Awards will be presented during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention, on October 29, 2019, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Hosted by Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff, this gala awards presentation will be attended by the top nominees in each category. Special performances and surprise guests are always a part of this celebration of the best in gospel music.

To ensure your seat at the 2019 Diamond Awards, as well as for more information on the Creekside Gospel Music Convention, accommodations, and VIP tickets, contact Rob Patz at 360 – 933 – 0741.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related