September 14, 2020

Seattle, Washington

Diamond Awards Show Rescheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020

Due to the cancellation of Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee later this year, the Diamond Awards Show has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020.

“With the Covid regulations in the state of Tennessee and limitations on our attendees, we felt it was best to cancel this years Creekside event,” states Rob Patz, owner of Coastal Media and Southern Gospel’s Largest Digital Magazine, SGN SCOOPS.

The Diamond Awards recently announced their TOP 5 fan favorites in the voting process. The event will take place at People’s Tabernacle Church at 64 Airways Blvd in Savannah, Tennessee. Dress for the event is evening/dressy.

“I am thrilled to host The prestigious Diamond Awards Show at People’s Tabernacle,” states Pastor Josh Franks.

“We are expecting this to be a fabulous night of great music and fellowship.”

For those who will not be able to travel to this years awards show, the event will be broadcast LIVE on SGN Scoops Facebook Page

An Event Brite has been set up for this event. Their is no charge, but due to limited seating of 250 people, you must print a ticket on event brite and show it at the door.

Print your ticket HERE.

Vonda Armstrong, Creekside Event Coordinator adds, “Everything has been so different this year for us all, so expect something different at the Diamond Awards.” It’s going to be a wonderful night of music and celebration.

Come join us; you will be glad you did.

