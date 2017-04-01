Written by scoopsnews on April 1, 2017 – 4:41 am -

Did He Rise From the Dead?

Do you know what would make Christianity worthless?

If Christ did not rise from the dead, Christianity would be built around a big lie. It would mean Jesus was a liar, because He said He would be killed and rise again. It would mean that the Bible is filled with lies, because over and over it writes of Jesus’ resurrection. It would mean that of all people on earth, Christians are to be pitied the most, because we have bought into a colossal hoax.

But if Christ rose from the dead, it means that when Jesus says He is the Son of God, He is believable. It means there is hope beyond the grave. It means every miracle in the Bible is believable. After all, if a man rises from the dead, what’s the big deal about parting the Red Sea or making the lame walk? Christianity rises and falls on the resurrection. No resurrection, and Christianity is worthless. But if He did rise, it means everything.

I believe He did rise from the dead. How about you?

Taken from Daily Devotion Right From The Heart …….

www.rightfromtheheart.org

