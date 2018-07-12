Did You Hear What Happened At Creekside?

Written by scoopsnews on July 12, 2018 – 1:07 pm -

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is a special event. Each year, artists and fans alike leave with a revival experience.

From the daily showcases which have the feel of an anointed church service, to the evening concerts, it is a unique experience; and don’t forget the afterglow of midnight prayer.

Over the next few weeks leading up to the event, let us take you with us to experience what everyone is talking about….. Creekside Gospel Music Convention.

This week, Sgn Scoops social media girl, Vonda Easley, does an interview with the Schofields, to discover more of the experience, and what happened at Creekside last year.

Be blessed!

