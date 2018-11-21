Did You Know?

Written by scoopsnews on November 21, 2018

SGN Scoops adds Bluegrass Top 20 Chart!

Beginning December 2018 Issue, SGN Scoops Magazine is now doing a bluegrass Chart.

If you would like to subscribe to the magazine, now is a good time.  For a limited time only, new subscriptions will receive a free Creekside CD.

 

Subscribe HERE

 

 


