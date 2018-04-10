Did you read about DJ Marty Smith? DJ Spotlight for April SGN Scoops

Written by scoopsnews on April 10, 2018 – 12:49 pm -

This is the April 2018 edition of SGNScoops Magazine and we are thrilled to present the legendary Larnelle Harris as our cover feature. Craig Harris brings us this singer’s thoughts on his earliest influences, performing with the Gaither Vocal Band, and a life-changing time of crisis. This is a must-read.

Other unique features this month include Danielle Allen of the Allen Family, DJ spotlight Marty Smith, the Peyton Sisters from the Gaither series, teenage phenom Sam Cox, and a tribute to the late Hubert Cooke of the Singing Cookes by his friend, ReJeana Leethe. Don’t miss the Christian Country special on newcomer Taylon Hope by new writer, Jade Harrison.

All of this plus SGNScoops’ Top 100 and Christian Country Top 40, music and movie reviews, DJ Spotlight, special monthly articles and more.

Thanks so much for reading SGNScoops every month, making us one of the top-read magazines in Gospel music. If you want to read us in print form, you can subscribe to our monthly newspaper digest. Please ask for more information.

Happy Easter! Christ is risen. If He is not alive in your heart, write to me to find out more about my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Write to lorraine@sgnscoops.com

