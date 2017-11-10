THE DIXIE MELODY BOYS REACH SCHEDULING AGREEMENT WITH BECKIE SIMMONS AGENCY 

Written by Staff on November 10, 2017 – 3:49 pm -

Nashville, TN – Popular Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame member, Ed O’Neal, manager of The Dixie Melody Boys (pictured in attached jpg), has announced that a scheduling agreement has been reached with the Beckie Simmons Agency. BSA will immediately begin scheduling The Dixie Melody Boys for events throughout the remainder of 2017, as well as 2018. “We look forward to this new working relationship with Beckie and her staff,” O’Neal states. “Beckie’s reputation speaks for itself, as does her work ethic. I consider it a great honor to have the opportunity to work together. We are very excited.”

Since organizing over five decades ago, The Dixie Melody Boys have enjoyed much success, including a Grammy nomination and numerous Fan Award nominations from The Singing News Magazine. Over the years, hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, including recent releases such as “I’ll Be Living That Way,” “I Won’t Compromise,” “Welcome Home,” “Antioch Church Choir,” “I’m One Of Them” and “Roll Back, Red Sea.” Led by 50-year Gospel Music veteran, Ed O’Neal, The Dixie Melody Boys deliver a first-class performance filled with excitement, energy and traditional, Southern Gospel Music night after night. These characteristics, united with their desire to never compromise their responsibility to spread the Gospel through Southern Gospel Music in a professional manner, have allowed The Dixie Melody Boys to firmly establish a place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music.

Beckie Simmons has been an industry force for more than 20 years, and she is widely recognized for her hard work, enthusiasm and integrity. As co-owner of Century II Promotions, she took virtually unknown musicians and developed them into some of the most well known and best-selling Southern Gospel artists in the country. Since June, 1997, she has put together yet another very successful second agency, BSA / Beckie Simmons Agency, which is one of the premier artist agencies in Southern Gospel music. “I am so excited to be working with Ed O’Neal and The Dixie Melody Boys,” Simmons stated. “I have known and admired Ed from afar for many years, so to be working with him is a joy and delight! Ed O’Neal is a living legend, a Hall of Famer, a true gentleman and one of the best bass singers in our industry! Can’t wait!”

615-595-7500 or visiting www.bsaworld.com.Additional information regarding The Dixie Melody Boys is available online The Beckie Simmons Agency may be reached by callingor visitingAdditional information regarding The Dixie Melody Boys is available online here

For the latest issue of SGNScoops Magazine click here. For the latest Gospel music news click here. For online Gospel music radio click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related