DOMINION AGENCY WELCOMES RUSSELL WISE

Waynesville, NC – Dominion Agency is proud to announce Russell Wise has joined their staff as their newest booking agent. Michael Davis and his team work hard to represent Christian music artists of all genres, providing churches in the United States and abroad with quality, ministry-oriented music.

Michael Davis, Dominion Agency’s President, shared, “It takes a strong team of dedicated, talented people to accomplish our goals. We are thrilled to have Russell join our team of agents. His wife, Lori is doing a phenomenal job. Having this husband-wife team on board will benefit our entire roster of artists, as well as the churches and promoters we serve with our ministries.”

Russell is no stranger to the music industry. He was born into a family with a rich heritage in gospel music. Nearly his entire family has been involved in some kind of ministry. He can remember his Dad standing him up on a chair to sing just so the congregations could see him. “Russell brings over 40 years of music industry experience to the table, and we are thrilled to have him on board,” said Michael Davis.

Russell spent many years in the corporate food chain industry, from corporate to

independent restaurants, and eventually, held the position of Food Manager for four of the restaurant/food centers at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville, TN. After retiring from the restaurant business, Russell spent several years working with young artists. From vocal arrangements to vocal training, he has witnessed some great talent! His professional business experience combined with his musical background makes him a valuable asset for Dominion Agency.

In the Spring of 2015, Russell and his wife Lori started the group Surrendered. The group enjoyed charting success and shared the platform with the industry’s finest, performing at the National Quartet Convention showcase, Dollywood, The Gatlinburg Gathering, and Singing in the Sun. Russell and Lori enjoyed being in ministry together, as a team. As their season with Surrendered comes to a close, they will celebrate a new season in ministry together as they use their experience, talent and dedication to help Dominion Agency’s artists take the Gospel message out to churches and events all over the world.

To learn more about Dominion Agency and their artists, visit: www.mddavis.com or call (828) 454-5900. Thank you for helping us welcome Russell Wise to the Dominion Agency team!

