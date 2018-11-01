Don Moen Debuts Internet Show, “Don Moen Presents”

God Will Make a Way shares the story behind the award-winning hallmark song of Moen’s career, and encourages readers to rest in the fact that God is always working, though often in ways we cannot see. Moen knows first-hand and wants others to know that no matter how dire the circumstances, God does not forget his children.

Through personal stories and encouraging Scripture, Don provides comfort to those struggling with doubt. He reminds readers that the same God who parted the Red Sea, saving Moses and the children of Israel, is the same God we know and serve today.

Don Moen, a pioneer of the modern Praise and Worship movement, has spent his career as a worship leader, producer, songwriter, and music executive. Moen has sold over 5 MILLION records during his career. While a student at Oral Roberts University in the early 70s, Moen began touring with the musical group Living Sound and evangelist Terry Law. By 1986, Moen had recorded “Give Thanks” for the Hosanna Music! praise and worship series at Integrity Music, where he would serve as creative director, executive producer, and eventually, president of the label. During his tenure there, he sold more than 5 million units and signed worship leaders and songwriters, such as Paul Baloche, Ron Kenoly, Darlene Zschech, and many more. Today, Moen lives in Nashville, Tenn., with his wife, Laura, where he is president of Don Moen Productions and oversees his international nonprofit ministry, Worship in Action.

