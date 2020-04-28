Donnie Rabon Encourages Listeners with New Radio Single Release “God’s Up To Something”Written by Staff on April 28, 2020 – 5:37 am -
Evangelist, singer and songwriter Donnie Rabon has just released his new single, “God’s Up To Something” with Millennium Music Group. The timely song is already showing great promise with radio airplay following his previous chart hits, “There Is A Cross” and “I’m Reaching Out.”
The companion video single to “God’s Up To Something” is being featured this week on the popular TV show, Gospel Music Today, hosted by Ken and Jean Grady. Check local listings for air dates of this week’s episode or watch at www.gospelmusictoday.com.
Rabon, who makes his home in Fairmont, NC, has worked in Gospel music most of his life. He has traveled full time since 2007 and has a proven, faithful solo ministry that he shares throughout the United States.
