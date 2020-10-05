Don’t Miss The Request Show Tonight At 7 pm (CST) We will be debuting New Single By Fields of Grace

Written by scoopsnews on October 5, 2020 – 1:49 pm -

Jack and Vonda Armstrong

Join us tonight as we will be playing your requests on The Request Show at sgmradio.com and

Facebook live right here on the SGNSCOOPS Page.

We have lots of music coming in, but its not to late to send your request to jack@sgmradio.com.

Oh, by the way we are debuting a brand new single by Fields of Grace…

Don’t Miss it!

Jack & Vonda

 


Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Don’t Miss The Request Show Tonight At 7 pm (CST) We will be debuting New Single By Fields of Grace

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.