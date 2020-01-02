Don’t Miss This!

Written by scoopsnews on January 2, 2020 – 12:34 pm -

It’s just a few days away… We would like to invite all our Facebook family and friends to the Benefit for Maryann Worley ‘s medical expenses. It is this Monday, January 6, 2020. Starting at 5:30 pm with dinner and singing at 7:00 pm. We are having a silent auction for many great items. Please come early to fellowship with us.

Check out the details on the poster and make plans to be there!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related