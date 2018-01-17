Doug Anderson Signs With The Covenant Agency

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 17, 2018 – 9:17 am -

Nashville, TN (January 17, 2018) – StowTown Records artist Doug Anderson is thrilled to join The Covenant Agency roster. Bill Evilsizer and The Covenant Agency have been booking Gospel music performers for over 7 years and are based out of Indiana. They anticipate great things for Doug as they will handle booking him for solo dates.

“I’m honored to be working with Bill and his staff at The Covenant Agency,” Anderson said. “God has blessed me so much and this opportunity is one more testament of His faithfulness. I can’t wait to see how God is going to use us in 2018 and beyond!”



Doug is currently touring in support of his current project, The Only One. To book Doug Anderson for a Back Porch Tour date, call The Covenant Agency at (812) 292-0069

