Dove Award Winning Recording Artist, TaRanda Greene, Releases New Christmas Recording

Nashville, TN – Just in time for the Holiday Season, StowTown Records announces the digital release of a new Christmas recording from one of Christian music’s most iconic voices, TaRanda Greene. Spirit of Christmas is reintroduced as a “Deluxe Version” featuring 5 new songs! This project marks the first of its kind from the 2019 GMA Dove Award winner for Inspirational Song of the Year. “Christmas is such a special time of the year and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to produce the deluxe version of this Christmas recording,” TaRanda says with a big smile.

Spirit of Christmas Deluxe features several Christmas classics, including “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” and “Silver Bells,” just to name a few. Also included are show stoppers like “O Holy Night,” “I Wonder As I Wander” and sure-to-become-classics like “Give Love On Christmas Day” and the title cut, “Spirit of Christmas.” The remake of the Whitney Houston classic “Who Would Imagine A King?” is another welcome addition to this stellar recording.

“This recording is very special to me,” TaRanda explains. “People always ask for classic Christmas songs, so that is what we wanted to do. With five of the songs having a three-piece band, we wanted to take the listener back to a time when life was much more simple; when kids popped popcorn, strung it around the Christmas tree, and the family snuggled around the fireplace and reflected on the true Reason for the Season, the birth of the Christ Child. This recording was so much fun to record, and I hope the listener enjoys the finished product as much as I enjoyed recording it.”

For years, TaRanda has been inspiring listeners worldwide with her authenticity, energy and unmatched vocal ability. This latest recording effort will no doubt offer listeners even more inspiration. Spirit of Christmas Deluxe promises to offer much listening enjoyment throughout the 2019 Holiday Season and quite possibly for many years to come.

Spirit of Christmas Deluxe is distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution and is available worldwide on all digital music platforms.

TaRanda: Spirit of Christmas Deluxe Track List:

Still, Still, Still/O Holy Night

Give Love On Christmas Day

Cool Yule w/Up On The Housetop

Who Would Imagine A King?

Jesus, What A Wonderful Child w/I’m His Child

I Wonder As I Wander

That Spirit of Christmas

Auld Lang Syne

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

Jingle Bells

O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Silver Bells